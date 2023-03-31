Video
Home Back Page

Gaibandha By-Polls Irregularities

Govt asked EC to update on action taken

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday asked the concerned government department to inform it in 15 days about what action had been taken against those involved in irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by election.
 
The EC told the government that unless it took action against 134 officers involved in the irregularities, including the Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner, executive magistrates, presiding officers, police sub inspectors  as well as polling agents of candidates, the EC itself would take action against them.


