Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Train tickets available 10 days in advance

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

The passengers can now buy train tickets 10 days before their journey date through the Bangladesh Railway's online portal.

Previously, passengers would be able to buy tickets only five days prior to the travel date.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Railways, tickets of intercity trains during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays (from April 17 to 30) will be available online from April 7.

The railways authority has decided to sell all tickets online through their app 'Rail Sheba', adds the statement.

 To get the tickets, people can register on the app using their NIDs, passports or birth certificates.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prothom Alo editor Matiur, 2 others sued  
Zia joined Liberation War as an intruder, says Minister
BNP’s mindset still chained in subjugation: Quader
Govt resorts to ‘extreme’ repression using DSA to gag media: BNP
Sham’s bail rejected, sent to jail
912 Hajj pilgrims complete registration in three days
Govt asked EC to update on action taken
One of the biggest black holes ever detected is actually bigger than previously thought


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft