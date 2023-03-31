Train tickets available 10 days in advance

The passengers can now buy train tickets 10 days before their journey date through the Bangladesh Railway's online portal.



Previously, passengers would be able to buy tickets only five days prior to the travel date.



According to a press release of the Ministry of Railways, tickets of intercity trains during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays (from April 17 to 30) will be available online from April 7.



The railways authority has decided to sell all tickets online through their app 'Rail Sheba', adds the statement.



To get the tickets, people can register on the app using their NIDs, passports or birth certificates.



