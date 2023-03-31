BCL demands arrest of Matiur Rahman

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, have demanded to arrest Matiur Rahman, Editor and Publisher of Bangla daily Prothom Alo on charges of 'spreading fake news' and 'child exploitation'.



Under the banner of general students of Dhaka University (DU), hundreds of leaders and activists of the central unit, DU unit and its hall units of the BCL held a programme at the Shahbagh intersection on Thursday.



BCL DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat were present in the programme and expressed solidarity with them.



Central President of the party Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan aslo condemned the Prothom Alo and Matiur Rahman, writing on their Facebook walls.



They wrote, "Prothom Alo tried to create another Basanti story by giving only Tk 10 to a little child. But Prothom Alo could not establish that lie in the face of protests from conscious people."



"Spreading false rumors against the state is definitely a crime. But the bigger crime is 'child exploitation," they further wrote.



A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to jail after denying his bail in a DSA case.



