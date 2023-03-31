Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BCL demands arrest of Matiur Rahman

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
DU Correspondent

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, have demanded to arrest Matiur Rahman, Editor and Publisher of Bangla daily Prothom Alo on charges of 'spreading fake news' and 'child exploitation'.

Under the banner of general students of Dhaka University (DU), hundreds of leaders and activists of the central unit, DU unit and its hall units of the BCL held a programme at the Shahbagh intersection on Thursday.

BCL DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat were present in the programme and expressed solidarity with them.

Central President of the party Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan aslo condemned the Prothom Alo and Matiur Rahman, writing on their Facebook walls.

They wrote, "Prothom Alo tried to create another Basanti story by giving only Tk 10 to a little child. But Prothom Alo could not establish that lie in the face of protests from conscious people."

"Spreading false rumors against the state is definitely a crime. But the bigger crime is 'child exploitation," they further wrote.

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to jail after denying his bail in a DSA case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prothom Alo editor Matiur, 2 others sued  
Zia joined Liberation War as an intruder, says Minister
BNP’s mindset still chained in subjugation: Quader
Govt resorts to ‘extreme’ repression using DSA to gag media: BNP
Sham’s bail rejected, sent to jail
912 Hajj pilgrims complete registration in three days
Govt asked EC to update on action taken
One of the biggest black holes ever detected is actually bigger than previously thought


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft