Jatka Conservation Week to be observed April 1-7

Like previous years, the Jatka (hilsa fry) Conservation Week-2023 will be observed from April 1 to April 7 aiming to create awareness about the preservation of hilsa fry and discourage all concerned, including fishermen, from catching the fish.



Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim disclosed this in a press conference organized on the occasion of Matsya Jatka Conservation Week, 2023 at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Auditorium in city's Farmgate area on Thursday, a press release said.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Jatka Conservation Week will be observed with the aim of boosting the hilsa production.



"In continuation of previous years, Jatka Conservation Week will be observed from April 1 to April 7 this year with the theme 'Korley Jatka Songrokkhon, Barbey Ilish er Uthpadon'," he added.



He further said that the week will be observed in a total of 20 Hilsa-abounding districts of the country.



The Jatka Conservation Week will be officially inaugurated at Hular Hat Secondary School in Pirojpur on April 1, Rezaul said. BSS

