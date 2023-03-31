Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Jatka Conservation Week to be observed April 1-7

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Like previous years, the Jatka (hilsa fry) Conservation Week-2023 will be observed from April 1 to April 7 aiming to create awareness about the preservation of hilsa fry and discourage all concerned, including fishermen, from catching the fish.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim disclosed this in a press conference organized on the occasion of Matsya Jatka Conservation Week, 2023 at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Auditorium in city's Farmgate area on Thursday, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Jatka Conservation Week will be observed with the aim of boosting the hilsa production.

"In continuation of previous years, Jatka Conservation Week will be observed from April 1 to April 7 this year with the theme 'Korley Jatka Songrokkhon, Barbey Ilish er Uthpadon'," he added.

He further said that the week will be observed in a total of 20 Hilsa-abounding districts of the country.

The Jatka Conservation Week will be officially inaugurated at Hular Hat Secondary School in Pirojpur on April 1, Rezaul said.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur
Jatka Conservation Week to be observed April 1-7
Isn’t it a crime to disgrace independence with falsehood in name of child: Hasan
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted
7.4 MW capacity solar panel to be installed at hydropower station in Kaptai
BD logs 5 more Covid cases
6 new dengue cases reported
Poster exhibition on ‘Smart Bangladesh’ held at PCIU


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft