Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:42 AM
Poster exhibition on ‘Smart Bangladesh’ held at PCIU

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 30: Students of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies of Port City International University (PCIU) have exhibited posters on "Smart Bangladesh Building and Vision 2041" on Thursday at PCIU campus.

Students of the 27th batch exhibited posters as part of the 'Current Bangladesh Affairs' course.

Students highlighted the outline, aspects of building Smart Bangladesh and slogans of the government in the poster.

In this context, course teacher and senior lecturer Prashant Kumar Sheel said, 'Bangladesh government is moving forward with the goal of building a smart Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the country is gradually becoming smart.

And the young generation of the country will play the most important role in building a smart Bangladesh. We hope that these poster exhibitions will play an effective role in making students smart in realizing the dream of building a smart Bangladesh.'

Student Robin Das Gupta said, 'Once we used to hear about digital Bangladesh which has now become a reality. Fortunately, our young generation is the biggest means to realize the dream of Smart Bangladesh.'

Another student Nigar Sultana Soni said, 'Through this kind of poster exhibition, we are able to know what the smart Bangladesh of the future will be like and we have also been able to highlight our thoughts. Youth is the main force in building Smart Bangladesh.'

Photo Caption: Students of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies of Port City International University (PCIU) have exhibited posters on "Smart Bangladesh Building and Vision 2041" on Thursday at PCIU campus.


