1 suspended in Sylhet

Sylhet District Family Planning Office Deputy Director (Acting) Lutfun Nahar has been temporarily suspended due to allegations of irregularities and corruption in recruitment of manpower. At the same time, she has been banned from traveling abroad.



The Department of Health Education and Family Welfare of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took this disciplinary action against Lutfun Nahar last Tuesday. Sylhet Divisional Family Planning Director Qutub Uddin confirmed the matter first.



Qutub Uddin said that a case has been filed against eight people for allegedly getting appointed to the office of the Sylhet District Family Planning Officer through corruption.



It has been alleged that those eight were appointed without passing the recruitment test. In view of this, these steps have been taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



