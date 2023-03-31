Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Corruption In Recruitment

1 suspended in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

Sylhet District Family Planning Office Deputy Director (Acting) Lutfun Nahar has been temporarily suspended due to allegations of irregularities and corruption in recruitment of manpower. At the same time, she has been banned from traveling abroad.

The Department of Health Education and Family Welfare of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took this disciplinary action against Lutfun Nahar last Tuesday. Sylhet Divisional Family Planning Director Qutub Uddin confirmed the matter first.

Qutub Uddin said that a case has been filed against eight people for allegedly getting appointed to the office of the Sylhet District Family Planning Officer through corruption.

It has been alleged that those eight were appointed without passing the recruitment test. In view of this, these steps have been taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur
Jatka Conservation Week to be observed April 1-7
Isn’t it a crime to disgrace independence with falsehood in name of child: Hasan
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted
7.4 MW capacity solar panel to be installed at hydropower station in Kaptai
BD logs 5 more Covid cases
6 new dengue cases reported
Poster exhibition on ‘Smart Bangladesh’ held at PCIU


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft