3 individuals, 2 instts nominated for Nat’l Environment Medal, 2022

Three individuals and two institutions have been nominated for the National Environment Medal, 2022, for outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and pollution control, environmental education and publicity, and environmental research & technological innovation.



This decision was taken at a meeting of the National Committee formed for the purpose of final nomination of the National Environment Medal, 2022 held at the meeting room of the ministry chaired by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday.



Jibananda Roy, sub assistant agriculture officer of Batiaghata Upazila, Khulna District, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhamrai, Dhaka, have been nominated in the Environmental Conservation and Pollution Control category at the individual and institutional level respectively.



Professor Dr Abu Saleh Mohammad Wadudur Rahman (Dr Tuhin Wadud), Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Rangpur Begum Rokeya University, has been nominated for the Environmental Education and publicity category at the individual level and Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS), Khulna at the institutional level. UNB



