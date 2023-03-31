Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 individuals, 2 instts nominated for Nat’l Environment Medal, 2022

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Three individuals and two institutions have been nominated for the National Environment Medal, 2022, for outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and pollution control, environmental education and publicity, and environmental research & technological innovation.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the National Committee formed for the purpose of final nomination of the National Environment Medal, 2022 held at the meeting room of the ministry chaired by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday.

Jibananda Roy, sub assistant agriculture officer of Batiaghata Upazila, Khulna District, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhamrai, Dhaka, have been nominated in the Environmental Conservation and Pollution Control category at the individual and institutional level respectively.

Professor Dr Abu Saleh Mohammad Wadudur Rahman (Dr Tuhin Wadud), Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Rangpur Begum Rokeya University, has been nominated for the Environmental Education and publicity category at the individual level and Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS), Khulna at the institutional level.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur
Jatka Conservation Week to be observed April 1-7
Isn’t it a crime to disgrace independence with falsehood in name of child: Hasan
Despite rain, Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted
7.4 MW capacity solar panel to be installed at hydropower station in Kaptai
BD logs 5 more Covid cases
6 new dengue cases reported
Poster exhibition on ‘Smart Bangladesh’ held at PCIU


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft