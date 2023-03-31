Video
Improve environment in national zoo

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Dear Sir

It is true that there are very few options for entertainment in Bangladesh, making the national zoo a popular spot for tourists and families on weekends. But the animals kept caged there for this purpose do not have the basic facilities they need to thrive.

The unfortunate animals are victim to noise pollution, air pollution, and solid waste and plastic pollution- as outlined in the story. The other constraints are nothing new-their cages are too congested and do not mimic their natural habitats, and the animals are deprived of timely and appropriate medical and related care. But most importantly, the animals are not treated well by the visitors, many of whom are not interested in abiding by the basic etiquette when visiting a zoo.

Sweeping measures should be taken to educate and make visitors more empathetic about how to respectfully interact with the animals, as well as improve living conditions in the zoo.                 

Samia Jahan Shefa
Student of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology,
Jashore University of Science and Technology, Jashore



