Yet another custodial death

Recent death of a woman at RAB custody in Rajshahi has triggered another countrywide uproar while questioning the elite law enforcement agency's professionalism. And unfortunately, it has happened at a time when our government is under marked international pressure to restore the widely tarnished image of the country's law enforcement agencies.



Sultana Jasmine, an employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office is reported to have met her fate at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital just 48 hours later she had been picked up by Rapid Action Battalion- RAB on March 22 on her way to office. Although RAB officials have linked brain stroke to her death, her family has strongly rejected this and claimed that Sultana died from physical torture carried out by RAB members and sought justice.



In the last couple of years, high-ups and members of RAB came under international sanctions for a number of accusations including enforced disappearances and extra- judicial killings, we fear, the latest custodial death would now once again place under the spotlight.



However, as Sultana's death is a matter of proper, impartial investigation which is already underway, we prefer to refrain from prematurely taking sides. We believe, a proper and unbiased probe into the case would only bring out the truth.



However, the latest incident of custodial death equally brings back tragic memories of a number of previous similar deaths to have occurred in the recent past.



We believe death of an accused, suspect or whatever in law enforcement agency's custody is a serious violation of human rights. Because turning of a warden of law into law breaker is in no way acceptable. Had our law enforcement agencies respected the norms for human rights, custodial deaths in our country wouldn't have taken place so frequently?



While conducting drives, law enforcement agencies must put in mind that Bangladesh is a signatory to anti-torture and custodial death law, enacted in 2013 as part of its commitment to UN Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). They must also remember that the main purpose of law is to guide and judge, not to intimidate citizens. Government must, therefore, urgently look into human rights violations made by members of law enforcement agencies with due sincerity and show zero tolerance in any breach in this regard.



In conclusion, the government's political goodwill can only ensure accountability of our law enforcement agency members. They must act as a humanitarian pro - people force. Only a true alliance based on trust between the members of law enforcement agencies and the masses can ensure safety and security of the general public. We cannot recompense the irreparable loss of Sulatana's family at her untimely death. But we believe, serving justice can only bring her family a little solace.

