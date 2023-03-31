Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Yet another custodial death

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Recent death of a woman at RAB custody in Rajshahi has triggered another countrywide uproar while questioning the elite law enforcement agency's professionalism. And unfortunately, it has happened at a time when our government is under marked international pressure to restore the widely tarnished image of the country's law enforcement agencies.

Sultana Jasmine, an employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office is reported to have met her fate at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital just 48 hours later she had been picked up by Rapid Action Battalion- RAB on March 22 on her way to office. Although RAB officials have linked brain stroke to her death, her family has strongly rejected this and claimed that Sultana died from physical torture carried out by RAB members and sought justice.

In the last couple of years, high-ups and members of RAB came under international sanctions for a number of accusations including enforced disappearances and extra- judicial killings, we fear, the latest custodial death would now once again place under the spotlight.

However, as Sultana's death is a matter of proper, impartial investigation which is already underway, we prefer to refrain from prematurely taking sides. We believe, a proper and unbiased probe into the case would only bring out the truth.

However, the latest incident of custodial death equally brings back tragic memories of a number of previous similar deaths to have occurred in the recent past.

We believe death of an accused, suspect or whatever in law enforcement agency's custody is a serious violation of human rights. Because turning of a warden of law into law breaker is in no way acceptable. Had our law enforcement agencies respected the norms for human rights, custodial deaths in our country wouldn't have taken place so frequently?

While conducting drives, law enforcement agencies must put in mind that Bangladesh is a signatory to anti-torture and custodial death law, enacted in 2013 as part of its commitment to UN Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). They must also remember that the main purpose of law is to guide and judge, not to intimidate citizens. Government must, therefore, urgently look into human rights violations made by members of law enforcement agencies with due sincerity and show zero tolerance in any breach in this regard.

In conclusion, the government's political goodwill can only ensure accountability of our law enforcement agency members. They must act as a humanitarian pro - people force. Only a true alliance based on trust between the members of law enforcement agencies and the masses can ensure safety and security of the general public. We cannot recompense the irreparable loss of Sulatana's family at her untimely death. But we believe, serving justice can only bring her family a little solace.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Improve environment in national zoo
Yet another custodial death
Let us breathe safe air
Corruption in rural development projects
Safe drinking water for safer life
Implement recommendations for safer level crossings
Dhaka traffic turning worse by the hour
Ensure safe drinking water for all


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft