

Before next road crash runs the headline



The number of deaths on roads is increasing alarmingly year by year. Despite the ongoing demand for safe roads, the administration is taking no effective action in this regard. Statistics show that 80 percent of road accidents happen because of reckless driving, over-speeding, and driver carelessness.



Also, due to a lack of personal awareness, roads are becoming more risky day by day. 'In 2019, the number of people killed in road accidents was 5211. It increased to 5431 people in 2020 and 6284 people in 2021. In 2022, this number reached 7713 people. In just three years, this number has increased to 2502 people.'



Over time, populations are increasing and civilization is developing. The number of vehicles is increasing along with civilization. But the number of roads is not increasing in proportion. The old roads are being renewed and thousands of heavy vehicles are moving on those fragile roads. As a result, the risk of accidents is increasing highly.



Analyzing the reports of the last few years, we see that the number of deaths on roads has increased several times than before. According to the information provided by the Road Safety Foundation, at least 5431 people died and around 7379 people were injured in 4735 separate road accidents in the country in 2020. About 7713 people died in 6829 separate road accidents in the country, including 1237 students in 2022. Also, 12615 people were injured in these accidents.



The voluntary organization 'Save the Road' published a report on November 1, 2022, based on information published in 27 national daily papers, portals, various news agencies, and electronic channels, which stated that 507 people were killed and 3775 were injured in 3660 road accidents on October 22. In other words, 16 people were killed, and 121 people were injured on average daily. It's a great threat to our safe lives, no doubt.



According to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh's Annual Road Accident Report-2021, 7809 people were killed and 9039 people were injured in 5629 road accidents in the country in 2021 and about 9951 people were killed in 6749 road crashes last year. Last year's figures are the highest since 2019.



Similarly, the number of deaths in motorcycle accidents is increasing day by day. According to a report for 2021, motorcycle accidents account for more than 25% of road accidents. If we analyze the cause of the accident, in most cases, we find that the number of riders on the motorcycle is two-three or more. It becomes more difficult to control in dangerous moments. Also, in most cases, not using a helmet, driving excessively, violating traffic laws etc. increase the risk of accidents and deaths. Many do not even have a driving license also.



In short, inefficient drivers, unbalanced competition between vehicles on roads, unfit vehicles, disobedience of traffic laws, unwillingness to use foot over bridges on roads and fragile and narrow roads are mainly responsible for road accidents. Immediate action should be taken in these matters. Otherwise, it is not possible to reduce the revulsion of death. But the hope is that the government has already taken several steps to prevent road accidents. All these steps are undoubtedly praiseworthy. But it should not be limited to this. For this purpose, fixing the maximum speed limit of the vehicle, proper enforcement of traffic laws and ensuring exemplary punishment for violators, verifying the skills of drivers in issuing licenses, avoiding nepotism and corruption, stopping unfit vehicles, removing illegal roadside installations and stalls and strict safe road laws implementation is required. Besides, curves should be avoided and roads should be made as straight and wide as possible. Above all, awareness should be created among the people.



Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the religious festivals of Muslims, is coming. At this time, people rush to the village to share the joy of Eid with their families. Last Eid, more than one crore of people left Dhaka. Accordingly, about a crore people will leave the capital city this year and go to the villages. Also, millions of people will commute between other cities. Due to the pressure of such a large number of people, the risk of road accidents will increase several times. That is why everyone should be aware at the individual level. Additional steps should be taken at the state level as well. Additional police should be deployed for the proper enforcement of traffic laws. The monitoring system should also be strengthened so that syndicates can't carry extra passengers in the vehicle. Above all, the Eid journey is expected to be safe by ensuring safe roads.



The writer is a student, BSS in Department of Government and Politics, Jahangirnagar University

Road accidents have become a daily routine in Bangladesh. Hundreds of lives are being lost every day.The number of deaths on roads is increasing alarmingly year by year. Despite the ongoing demand for safe roads, the administration is taking no effective action in this regard. Statistics show that 80 percent of road accidents happen because of reckless driving, over-speeding, and driver carelessness.Also, due to a lack of personal awareness, roads are becoming more risky day by day. 'In 2019, the number of people killed in road accidents was 5211. It increased to 5431 people in 2020 and 6284 people in 2021. In 2022, this number reached 7713 people. In just three years, this number has increased to 2502 people.'Over time, populations are increasing and civilization is developing. The number of vehicles is increasing along with civilization. But the number of roads is not increasing in proportion. The old roads are being renewed and thousands of heavy vehicles are moving on those fragile roads. As a result, the risk of accidents is increasing highly.Analyzing the reports of the last few years, we see that the number of deaths on roads has increased several times than before. According to the information provided by the Road Safety Foundation, at least 5431 people died and around 7379 people were injured in 4735 separate road accidents in the country in 2020. About 7713 people died in 6829 separate road accidents in the country, including 1237 students in 2022. Also, 12615 people were injured in these accidents.The voluntary organization 'Save the Road' published a report on November 1, 2022, based on information published in 27 national daily papers, portals, various news agencies, and electronic channels, which stated that 507 people were killed and 3775 were injured in 3660 road accidents on October 22. In other words, 16 people were killed, and 121 people were injured on average daily. It's a great threat to our safe lives, no doubt.According to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh's Annual Road Accident Report-2021, 7809 people were killed and 9039 people were injured in 5629 road accidents in the country in 2021 and about 9951 people were killed in 6749 road crashes last year. Last year's figures are the highest since 2019.Similarly, the number of deaths in motorcycle accidents is increasing day by day. According to a report for 2021, motorcycle accidents account for more than 25% of road accidents. If we analyze the cause of the accident, in most cases, we find that the number of riders on the motorcycle is two-three or more. It becomes more difficult to control in dangerous moments. Also, in most cases, not using a helmet, driving excessively, violating traffic laws etc. increase the risk of accidents and deaths. Many do not even have a driving license also.In short, inefficient drivers, unbalanced competition between vehicles on roads, unfit vehicles, disobedience of traffic laws, unwillingness to use foot over bridges on roads and fragile and narrow roads are mainly responsible for road accidents. Immediate action should be taken in these matters. Otherwise, it is not possible to reduce the revulsion of death. But the hope is that the government has already taken several steps to prevent road accidents. All these steps are undoubtedly praiseworthy. But it should not be limited to this. For this purpose, fixing the maximum speed limit of the vehicle, proper enforcement of traffic laws and ensuring exemplary punishment for violators, verifying the skills of drivers in issuing licenses, avoiding nepotism and corruption, stopping unfit vehicles, removing illegal roadside installations and stalls and strict safe road laws implementation is required. Besides, curves should be avoided and roads should be made as straight and wide as possible. Above all, awareness should be created among the people.Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the religious festivals of Muslims, is coming. At this time, people rush to the village to share the joy of Eid with their families. Last Eid, more than one crore of people left Dhaka. Accordingly, about a crore people will leave the capital city this year and go to the villages. Also, millions of people will commute between other cities. Due to the pressure of such a large number of people, the risk of road accidents will increase several times. That is why everyone should be aware at the individual level. Additional steps should be taken at the state level as well. Additional police should be deployed for the proper enforcement of traffic laws. The monitoring system should also be strengthened so that syndicates can't carry extra passengers in the vehicle. Above all, the Eid journey is expected to be safe by ensuring safe roads.The writer is a student, BSS in Department of Government and Politics, Jahangirnagar University