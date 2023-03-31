

Why is Bangladesh climatically vulnerable?



Climate change is a major global issue. The continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO?), from non-renewable energy sources; is the preparatory driver of climate change.



Why do we feel so hot and so cold? Why do we face heavy rainfall, floods, cyclones, and many disasters? What are the reasons behind this climate change? Humans are responsible for this unusual global climate change.



What is happening to our Planet (The Earth)?

The Earth is the only planet in the solar system on which life exists for the correct distance from the sun, the correct temperature, and the presence of air, water, and soil. Earth's temperature has been rising from 1880 to 2022. Global warming is the long-term warming on Earth that directs to a steady and continued upgrade in global temperatures and is the only component of the broader phenomenon of climate change.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) pointed out some indicators such as the Annual Greenhouse Gas Index(AGGI), Arctic Sea Ice Extent, Atmospheric Carbon dioxide, Forest Cover, Frost Free Season, Global Surface Temperatures, Grassland, Shrubland, and Pasture Cover, Heating and Cooling Degree Days, Ocean Chlorophyll Concentrations, and Sea Surface Temperatures are expected to improve in a warming world, and some are to decrease.



Why is it happening?

Humans are mainly responsible for climate change by discharging an enormous amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Most greenhouse gases come from burning fossil fuels to construct energy, deforestation, industrial procedures, and some agricultural approaches that emit gases into the atmosphere.



Global climate change is caused by the accumulations of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions such as carbon dioxide (CO?)(49%); GHGs include nitrous oxide (N?O)(6%), Methane (CH?)(18%), Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)(14%), water vapor, and other gases(13%). Fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, natural gas, and other sources (for instance, solid waste, animal husbandry, and agriculture) are some of the primary sources of outflows of CO? emissions. Some different sectors such as Power Production Houses (21.30%), Industry (16.80%), Vehicles (14.40%), Agriculture (12.50%), Oil Refinery (11.30%), Office and Residence (10.30%), Soil Erosion (10.00%), and Garbage (3.40%) play a significant role to creating greenhouse gases.



Impact of ENSO (El Ni�oand LaNi�a) in Bangladesh

ENSO consists of three phases- warm(El Ni�o), cold (La Ni�a), and Neutral. El Ni�o term rephrases from Spanish as 'the boy-child. La Ni�a translates as 'girl-child' and is the opposite ENSO phase to El Ni�o. El Ni�o and La Ni�a events are naturalistic parts of the global climate scenario. The phases surface when the Pacific Ocean and the atmosphere above it reverse from their neutral (normal) state for several seasons. El Ni�o events are a portion of a natural cycle known as the El Ni�o Southern Oscillation ( ENSO) and associated with warming(ElNi�o) of the central and eastern tropical Pacific: whereas La Ni�a events are the reverse, with a sustained cooling(LaNi�a) of these same areas. ENSO events seriously influence global weather and climatic variables.



Bangladesh is one of the most climatically vulnerable countries because of its geographical surroundings. For that reason, it faces many natural calamities(cyclones, drought, and floods) during the summer monsoon seasons. El Ni�o and La Ni�a elevation assess significant threats to the existing coastal vulnerability by simulating water-related resources like fish and various livelihood actions and essential ecosystems of Bangladesh. The duration (2030-2050) is regarded as a probable metamorphosis of climate change. For the next 27 years (2023-2050), Bangladesh has designed the National Action Plan on climate change and predicted the required investment of $230 billion ahead of COP-27. El Ni�o impacts lower rainfall, warmer temperatures, drier climate, and more elevated cyclone activities for the upcoming 6-8 months. The Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) was the first in Bangladesh to acquire the (1997-1998) El Ni�o report. Bangladesh is one of the most threatening victim regions of El Ni�o / La Ni�aimpacts. El Ni�o is typically associated with drought, whereas La Ni�ais related to rainfall and flooding.

Why is Bangladesh climatically vulnerable?

How can Bangladesh be free from Climatic Vulnerability risk?

Climate change in Bangladesh is a crucial matter as the country is one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. According to the German Watch's Climate Risk Index 2021, Bangladesh ranked the 7th most climate-vulnerable country. The renowned Newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported (September 17, 2022)that Bangladesh failed $3.72 billion and noticed 185 extreme weather events from (2000-2019) with data from the Global Climate Risk Index.



Despite Bangladesh(only 0.09%) being a low carbon emission country in the world(where China is the largest with 28%, USA(15%), and India(7%), Bangladesh restated at the Glasgow climate summit (COP-26) that the country will cut carbon emissions by 89.47 million tons equivalent to 21.85% of carbon dioxide by 2030 as part of global exertions to prevent the emissions that are driving climate change and Net zero emissions by 2050. A country needs to be a Net zero carbon emitter to be free from climatic vulnerability. Human actions can achieve Net zero emissions by extracting carbon from the atmosphere in a process known as Carbon removal.



Bangladesh will cut (96.1%) of the energy sectors (power, transport, industry, households, commercial, agriculture, brick kilns, and fugitive) and (3.9%) of (agriculture, livestock, forestry, and municipal solid waste and wastewater), to fulfill the target. Bangladesh's government has taken more initiatives against climate disaster by creating a Climate Change Trust Fund, policy making, and community-based adaptation strategies. Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan recognized these strategies. The country facilitates the term "Loss and Damage" by managing the matter of climate justice. Bangladesh requires more climate financing, at least $12.5 billion, about 3% of GDP, regarding climate activity.



The country's costs and damage can decrease if the initiatives are executed now. Apart from that, climate change will rapidly change the lands and water on which we all depend for survival, leaving our children and grandchildren more vulnerable to survive.



Dr Soma Dhar, Technical Advisor, AF Development Care, New Delhi, India



