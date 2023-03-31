The US Democracy Summit, a tool for power politics







The Democracy Summit is one of Biden's campaign promises ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Biden organized the first summit in 2021 to keep that promise. 112 countries around the world and about 750 delegates were invited to attend the conference. This time, 120 countries have been invited, including eight new ones. It is said that the main goal of this summit is to protect the world's democratic institutions, resist authoritarian rule, fight corruption, and uphold human rights.



When this summit was organized for the first time, the question arose. Because it is unclear what criteria were used to select the countries to participate in that conference. No rationale was found for the selection of participating countries. According to analysts, military-political relations, geopolitical calculations, and strategic support have been given more importance in the invitation. In addition, most of the invited countries do not qualify to meet the three criteria, or topics, that are the main goals of the summit. So, the summit is considered a tool for US global dominance. It is the politics of favouring countries in the name of democracy. That is the politics of eye-rolling countries like Bangladesh.



China is the main adversary of the United States on the stage of current global politics. There is also the old enemy, Russia. Both these countries have been excluded from the list. But Taiwan, the country with which China has the biggest conflict, has been invited. Ukraine, Russia's backyard country, has been invited. In this context, China has said that democracy is being used as a 'weapon of mass destruction' by the US. Their real objective is to create a situation of 'division' and 'conflict' around the world.



The role of the United States in today's world is not unknown to anyone. Sometimes they overthrow the government through a civil war, sometimes through direct aggression, and sometimes through a military coup. And so, it sounds ridiculous when they talk about democracy and human rights. According to analysts, US leaders are using things like democracy, human rights, and freedom of speech as weapons to protect their military, political, and economic influence and to hide their misdeeds.



The leading role of the United States bears witness to its anti-democratic and anti-humanitarian character. Especially in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Palestine, Iraq, and many other countries, they have directly violated human rights. The US and its allies have not been able to ensure the security of people's normal lives, let alone human rights or democracy, in these countries. So, the question for millions of peace-loving people around the world is: how can such a country be a defender of democracy and human rights?



Many analysts agree that US democracy is deeply flawed and currently under grave threat. There were allegations of massive rigging in the last presidential election, creating public doubt and disbelief about the results until now. 68 percent of Trump's supporters and a large portion of the opposing Republican Party believe that Trump was the real winner and President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party came to power through rigging and fraud. That is why Republican supporters attacked the US Capitol on the day Biden was confirmed as president, which is unprecedented in the 200-year history of America.



Political analysts claim that the US is no longer a real democracy. For the past few years, there have been negative reports about the country's democracy. The London-based Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Democracy Index 2022 has recently been published. The United States is on the list of countries with flawed democracies in this index. Biden's country ranks 30th in the index's flawed democracy category, four places lower than the previous year. According to the EIU report, this is due to a decline in people's trust in political institutions, an essential component of a well-functioning democratic system. Pew, Gallup, and other polling organizations have also confirmed that people's trust in the US government has fallen to historic lows.



India, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Maldives have been invited from South Asia among 120 countries in this year's Democracy Summit. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan were not invited, but Pakistan, one of the most authoritarian and corrupt countries in South Asia with no trace of human rights, has also been invited to Biden's so-called summit. Bangladesh ranks third among South Asian countries in the democracy index. India tops the democracy index in the region with a score of 7.04. Globally, Bangladesh is in the 73rd position, India is in the 46th position, and Pakistan is in the 107th position. Pakistan has been invited to Biden's Democracy Summit from the 107th position. But the question arises: why is Bangladesh not invited even from the 73rd place? Why did they invite a virtually dictatorial and military state like Pakistan to a democratic gathering where 75 years of Pakistan have spent 34 years under military rule and where the army still shakes all the powers of the state from behind? Analysts say this is because democracy has become a new tool of geopolitics for the United States. Globally, they are now adopting different policies in different regions on the question of democracy and human rights.



It is a well-known fact that Bangladesh was born through the democratic struggle. The Economist Intelligence Unit says some Asian countries, including Bangladesh, have improved their scores despite a bad year for democracy. In the recently published report of the EIU, Bangladesh achieved a global score of 5.99 on the democratic index and moved up two steps in the democracy index. Through research and data analysis, EIU ranked Bangladesh 73rd in the index among 167 countries. Bangladesh has managed to achieve its best score since 2008. It is expected by many that Bangladesh will score better and give better democracies in the coming days after overcoming thousands of limitations. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working towards that goal.

The writer is a researcher and strategic affairs analyst



