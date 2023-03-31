11 killed, eight injured in road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Jhenidah, Madaripur, Gazipur, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Tangail, Natore and Laxmipur, in four days.



JHENIDAH: Three people including a couple have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kaliganj upazilas of the district in two days.



An auto-rickshaw driver was killed when truck hit his vehicle in Arappur area of the district town on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Alamin Hosen, 24, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Bharuapara Village under Sadar Upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana said the accident took place near a filling station at Arappur in the afternoon when a truck crashed Alamin's auto-rickshaw, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, a man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning while going to visit a doctor with their sick daughter.



Three more persons including the auto-rickshaw driver were also injured in the accident that took place at Mobarakgaj at around 6am.



The deceased were identified as Sabder Ali, 55, and his wife Parvin Begum, 45, residents of Bishoykhali Village.



According to Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Iqbal Kabir, after Fajr prayer, Sabder Ali and his family were heading towards Jashore to visit a doctor with his ill daughter by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a fish-laden pickup van hit the auto-rickshaw from behind, leaving Parvin Khatun dead on the spot.



Critically injured Sabder Ali, his daughter Shathi Khatun, 25, his grandson Arafat and auto-rickshaw driver Karim were rescued and taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.



Sabder Ali was, later, shifted to Jashore General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A man was killed and another injured as a private car lost control over its steering and hit a roadside tree on the Shibchar-Madaripur regional highway in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The accident took place in Saheber Haat area under Baheratola Uttar Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Mominur Rahman, 55, son of Waaz Ali Khan, a resident of Nalgora Village under Shibchar Municipality.



It was known that Mominur along with one Shahadat was going to Shibchar from Madaripur at noon riding by the private car. On the way, Shahadat lost control over the steering of the private car and hit hard a roadside tree, which left two persons critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mominur dead and referred the injured one to Dhaka for better treatment.



Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.



Shibchar PS OC Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



KAPASIA, GAZIPUR: A minor child was killed after being hit by a truck in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Kaliab area of the upazila at around 9 am.



Deceased Rayhan, 5, was the son of Hossain Al Mamun Rony, a resident of Sonnania Village of the upazila.



According to police and local sources, the child was going to school from the house along with his father in the morning riding on a motorcycle. When they reached Kaliab area, a brick-laden truck hit their motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving the child dead on the spot.



Saiful Islam, principle of Aral Bornomala School and College confirmed the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The accident took place in Gangaprosad area on the Hatikumrul-Nagarbari highway under Potajia Union of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.



Of the deceased, one was identified as Abdul Hye, 30, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Nobobila Village under Narina Union of the upazila, while another deceased remained unidentified.



The injured person is Mizanur Rahman.



Shahjadpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha said an oil-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in front of Shahid Filling Station in Gangaprosad area on the Hatikumrul-Nagarbari highway under Potajia Union after iftar on Tuesday, which left two persons including auto-rickshaw driver Abdul Hye dead on the spot and another injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies on Wednesday morning.



Locals rescued injured Mizanur and admitted him to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in front of Marcus Mosque at Chatkhil.



The deceased was identified as Md Alamgir Hossain, 35, son of late Monir Hossain, a resident of Shibna Village under Bharhata PS in Netrakona District. He along with his family members lived in a rented house at Bhimpur in Chatkhil Upazila of the district.



Police and local sources said Alamgir was carrying rods with his hand trolley from Chatkhil Bazar to a house. On the way, he met the tragic accident in front of Marcus Mosque, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alamgir dead.



Chatkhil PS SI Tipu Sultan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



DHANBARI, TANGAIL: A young man was allegedly killed in a road accident in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 28, could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Dhanbari PS OC Idris Ali said locals saw the young man was fallen down on the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamalpur highway at around 9 pm on Monday and informed police.



Being informed, police rescued the victim and took him to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh.



However, legal steps will be taken in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An elderly man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday.



The accident took place in Kakfo Jamtala Mor area on the Tamaltala-Natore road of the upazila in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Sadeq Ali, 70, son of late Bhubon Pramanik, a resident of Chhoto Panka Village in the upazila.



The injured person is Mostafa, 55, son of Yasin Ali of Salainagar Village.



Police and local sources said an easy-bike was heading towards Natore Town from Bagatipara in the morning.



On the way, the vehicle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kakfo Jamtala Mor area on the Tamaltala-Natore road of the upazila, which left its passenger Sadeq Ali and driver Mostafa seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sadeq Ali dead and referred Mostafa to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.



KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Goni Hawlader, 48, son of Nur Mohammad Hawlader, a resident of Khayerhat area under Patarihat Union of the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.



The injured persons are: Md Nur Nabi and Bokul Begum.



Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Char Lawrence area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur regional road of the upazila on Sunday noon, which left its driver Abdul Goni and two passengers critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Abdul Goni to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Abdul Goni succumbed to his injuries at night on the way to Dhaka.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the accident took place while Abdul Goni was trying to save a bicycle rider.