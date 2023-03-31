Video
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in Joypurhat, Bogura

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents


Three persons including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Bogura, on Wednesday and Thursday.

JOYPURHAT: Two persons were crushed under a same train in separate places in two upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, a man died after being crushed by the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express Train in Bagzana area under Panchbibi Upazila at around 9 am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed after being run over by the same train in front of Teghar High School in Sadar Upazila at around 9:30 am.

Deceased Durga Rani was a resident of Chitrapara area of the district town.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scenes and sent those to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Muktar Hossain confirmed the incidents.
BOGURA: A man was killed after being crushed under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Santahar area of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 40, son of Nasher Ali, a resident of Bhavanipur Mollapara area of Naogaon district.

Quoting locals, Santahar Railway PS OC Moktar Hossain said the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express Train from Chilahati ran over Belal when he was crossing the railway track, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.


