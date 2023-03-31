Two nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Gaibandha

Two persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Gaibandha, on Wednesday.



RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 761 grams of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Wednesday.



The detainee is Shafi Fakir, 32, son of late Mahabubul Alam of Ashraful Mamur Mazar area in Khulna Sadar.



RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force raided Uzanpara Bypass area under Godagari Upazila at around 11:30pm, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



GAIBANDHA: Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with three kilograms of hemp from Palashbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested is Atiqur Rahman, 25, hails from Paschim Fulmati village of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari PS Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of police set up a check-post at Jundaha Bazaar of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



