Marginal farmers get seeds, fertiliser in three districts

Seeds and fertiliser have been distributed among the small and marginal farmers in three districts- Natore, Bogura and Mymensingh, recently.



NATORE: A total of 6,600 small and marginal farmers were given to seeds and fertiliser in Bagatipara and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district recently.



A total of 1,300 small and marginal farmers of Bagatipara Upazila in the district were given seeds, fertiliser and sewing machines under the Agricultural Incentive Programme free of cost for the cultivation of high-yielding (Ufshi) Aush paddy and Jute in the current Kharif season.



To increase the interest of farmers in Aush paddy and Jute cultivation, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) distributed the incentives among the farmers.



Member of Parliament of Natore-1 Constituency (Lalpur and Bagatipara) Md Shahidul Islam Bakul inaugurated the distribution function on the Upazila Parishad premises as the chief guest while Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Suraiya Mumtaz was in the chair.



The chief guest said, the present government is farmer-friendly as it has taken various steps for development of agriculture and working relentlessly for the development of agriculture and farmers. As a result production of food in the country has increased manifold.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Bhavsindhu Roy said that 1,200 farmers of the upazila were given jute seeds for cultivating one bigha of land and 100 farmers were given Ufshi Aush paddy seeds and fertiliser for cultivating one bigha of land.



Besides, 17 sewing machines were given to helpless women, and 15 patients of several diseases get financial support in the distribution programme.



Meanwhile, seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 5,300 marginal farmers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district recently.



Gurudaspur Upazila DAE organized a distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning under the Agricultural Incentive Support Programme.



Local Lawmaker and Natore District Awami League (AL) President Professor Abdul Quddus was present as the chief guest at the programme with Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shrabani Roy in the chair.



Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Alal Sheikh, its Female Vice-Chairman Roksana Akter Lipi, Agriculture Officer Harunor Rashid and DAE Officer Matiur Rahman were present as special guests at the programme.



At that time, each farmer has been provided five kg of rice seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser. Apart from this, 1,300 farmers under jute incentives have been given jute seeds of one kg each.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday to increase the production of jute and Ufshi Aush paddy during the dry season.



Nandigram Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium under the incentive programme.



Nandigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Jinnah spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Nandigram UNO Shifa Nusrat in the chair.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu delivered the welcome speech at the programme conducted by Plant Conservation Officer Nazrul Islam.



Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Shrabani Akter Banu, DAE Officer Apurba Bhattacharya and Education Officer Abdul Qayyum, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among the small and marginal farmers in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The distribution programme organized by Upazila DAE was held on the Upazila Agriculture office premises at noon.



Gouripur UNO Fouzia Nazneen presided over the programme conducted by Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Shariful Islam.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfunnahar Lipi, Additional Agriculture Officer Nilufar Yasmin Jolly, former acting president of Upazila AL Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed and Gouripur Press Club President Iqbal Hossain Jewel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



