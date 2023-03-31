Farmer dies from snakebite at Nalitabari



NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Mar 30: A farmer has died after being bitten by a snake in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Aynal Haque, 38, son of late Sayedul Islam, a resident of Mondaliapara Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.



It was known that Aynal went to see his paddy field at around 2:30 pm. At that time, a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit his leg, which left him critically injured.



Family members rescued him and rushed to Barmari Christian Missionary Hospital, where Aynal succumbed to his injuries at around 5 pm.

He was buried on Thursday morning.



