One to die, another gets life term in murder cases

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Sylhet and Laxmipur.



SYLHET: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his parents in Golapganj Upazila in 2020.



Sylhet Senior Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Atiqur Rahman Rahel, son of Abdul Karim Khan, a resident of Sunampur Village of the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000.



Nizam Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on March 27, 2020, convict Atiqur Rahman hacked his father Abdul Karim Khan and mother Minara begum to death with a sharp spade due to a dispute over land.



Another son of the deceased, Delwar Hossain filed a murder case with Golapganj Police Station (PS) in this connection accusing Atiqur Rahman Rahel on the next day.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 14 witnesses.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Chandraganj PS area under Sadar Upazila in 2020.



Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Ismail Hossain Sujan, 28, son of late Noor Mohammad, a resident of Paschim Latifpur Village under Sadar Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Sujan married to Raushan Akter Lipi, a resident of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali in 2018.



After marriage, Sujan developed an extramarital affair with a woman named Sumi. However, on May 2, 2020, Sujan strangled his wife Lipi to death due to the affair.



The deceased's mother Aleya Begum filed a case with Chandraganj PS in in this regard accusing Lipi's husband Sujan and his lover Sumi alias Surma Akter.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



However, the court also acquitted Sumi as the charges brought against her were not proved.



