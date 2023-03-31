Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One to die, another gets life term in murder cases

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Sylhet and Laxmipur.

SYLHET: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his parents in Golapganj Upazila in 2020.

Sylhet Senior Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Atiqur Rahman Rahel, son of Abdul Karim Khan, a resident of Sunampur Village of the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

Nizam Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on March 27, 2020, convict Atiqur Rahman hacked his father Abdul Karim Khan and mother Minara begum to death with a sharp spade due to a dispute over land.

Another son of the deceased, Delwar Hossain filed a murder case with Golapganj Police Station (PS) in this connection accusing Atiqur Rahman Rahel on the next day.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 14 witnesses.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Chandraganj PS area under Sadar Upazila in 2020.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Ismail Hossain Sujan, 28, son of late Noor Mohammad, a resident of Paschim Latifpur Village under Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year in jail.
PP of the court Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Sujan married to Raushan Akter Lipi, a resident of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali in 2018.

After marriage, Sujan developed an extramarital affair with a woman named Sumi. However, on May 2, 2020, Sujan strangled his wife Lipi to death due to the affair.

The deceased's mother Aleya Begum filed a case with Chandraganj PS in in this regard accusing Lipi's husband Sujan and his lover Sumi alias Surma Akter.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

However, the court also acquitted Sumi as the charges brought against her were not proved.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 killed, eight injured in road mishaps
Three crushed under train in Joypurhat, Bogura
Two nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Gaibandha
Marginal farmers get seeds, fertiliser in three districts
Farmer dies from snakebite at Nalitabari
One to die, another gets life term in murder cases
Lalmohan villagers suffer for collapsed bridge
Paddy procurement drive fails at Baraigram


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft