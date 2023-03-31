Video
Home Countryside

Lalmohan villagers suffer for collapsed bridge

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar  30: Thousands of people are facing communication sufferings because of a collapsed bridge in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

The ill-fated bridge over Burirdhon Khal (canal) adjacent to Ananda Bazar at Lord Hardinge Union in the upazila collapsed into the canal about one year back.

Later on, a bamboo pathway was raised by locals. Since then locals have been crossing the canal taking life risk. But transports are remaining suspended.

Transports and many locals are going to their respective destination through alternative ways. It is killing their time and raising their cost. Thousands of people of Payari Mohan and Annadaprasad villages are in severe sufferings.

Dwellers of these villages Md Rashed, Rubel, Md Saheb Ali and Md Mizan said, the bridge is lying into the canal for about one year. "We are crossing the canal taking risk on the bridge," they added.

"We people of two villages demand immediate re-construction of the bridge," they added.  
 
Lord Hardinge Union Chairman Abul Kashed Mia said, the bridge was built in 2000; the bridge turned deplorable after few years; it was repaired at the cost of Union Parishad fund; but suddenly in a day, the bridge got collapsed into the canal while a trolley was moving over it.

The bridge is very important for local dwellers, he added.

He further said, "Considering the plight of local people, I have talked with LGED office. They gave assurance."

LGED's Sub-Assistant Engineer in the upazila Md Mizanur Rahman said, a proposal has been sent to the Sadar Office for constructing several more bridges.

If the proposal is passed, constructions of such bridges will start within a short time, he maintained.


