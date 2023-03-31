Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i

Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i

The third and the final of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Ireland, which is also a dead-rubber, will be held today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Hosts are keen to sweep guests cleanly to register their 2nd straight whitewash in the format they are seemed weaker. Visitors however, are ready for the last bite before departing Dhaka.

The under light affair will commence at 2:00 pm (BST).

The Tigers already sealed the title winning first two games of the series and hence they must be looking for some experiments with the side benches.

 Leg spinner Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali both are possible to make debut today. Rishad is likely to replace left-arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed, who delivered one over in the first match of the series and remained wicketless conceding 18 runs while spent 37 runs from three overs in the 2nd appearance.

Jaker can be seen in place of Mehidy Miraz. Miraz didn't bat and ball in the first match while conceded nine runs from his solitary over in the 2nd affair.

Bangladesh possibly got a solution of their long-term opening problem as Liton Das and Rony Talukdar had been suppressing them every day.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan and Shamim Hossain Patowari had been phenomenal with the bat so far. They combined a solid and long batting line-up for Bangladesh that scorer more than 200 runs in both the previous 20-over games! 

Shoriful Islam can be seen to replace alike Mustafizur Rahman to join with Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed in the pace unit.

Ireland on the contrary, had rested their regular skipper in the T20i series after ODI fiasco and Paul Stirling named as acting captain for the T20i series.
 
Stirling, the most experience Irish cricketer, is even poor in terms of performances after getting the captaincy, who scored 17 and 0 in earlier appearances.

Proven Irish players Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys had been struggling here in Bangladesh prove them.

Weather forecast shows drizzling in Chattogram and Ireland are expected not to make the same mistake they did in previous matches to invite Bangladesh bat first in the flat ZACS wicket. Shakib is also expected to prefer batting first and post even larger total in the board.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i
Int'l rating chess to begin Monday
CM Ikramul finishes 54th in Delhi Int'l GM Open Chess
Germany fail first true post-World Cup test with Euro in sight
England's Bairstow hopes to return for Ireland Test
Ferguson, Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
Fury, sadness in Indonesia after FIFA pulls Under-20 World Cup


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft