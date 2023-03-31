Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i

The third and the final of the three-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Ireland, which is also a dead-rubber, will be held today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Hosts are keen to sweep guests cleanly to register their 2nd straight whitewash in the format they are seemed weaker. Visitors however, are ready for the last bite before departing Dhaka.





The under light affair will commence at 2:00 pm (BST).





The Tigers already sealed the title winning first two games of the series and hence they must be looking for some experiments with the side benches.





Leg spinner Rishad Hossain and wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali both are possible to make debut today. Rishad is likely to replace left-arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed, who delivered one over in the first match of the series and remained wicketless conceding 18 runs while spent 37 runs from three overs in the 2nd appearance.







Jaker can be seen in place of Mehidy Miraz. Miraz didn't bat and ball in the first match while conceded nine runs from his solitary over in the 2nd affair.







Bangladesh possibly got a solution of their long-term opening problem as Liton Das and Rony Talukdar had been suppressing them every day.







Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan and Shamim Hossain Patowari had been phenomenal with the bat so far. They combined a solid and long batting line-up for Bangladesh that scorer more than 200 runs in both the previous 20-over games!







Shoriful Islam can be seen to replace alike Mustafizur Rahman to join with Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed in the pace unit.







Ireland on the contrary, had rested their regular skipper in the T20i series after ODI fiasco and Paul Stirling named as acting captain for the T20i series.





Stirling, the most experience Irish cricketer, is even poor in terms of performances after getting the captaincy, who scored 17 and 0 in earlier appearances.







Proven Irish players Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys had been struggling here in Bangladesh prove them.





Weather forecast shows drizzling in Chattogram and Ireland are expected not to make the same mistake they did in previous matches to invite Bangladesh bat first in the flat ZACS wicket. Shakib is also expected to prefer batting first and post even larger total in the board.