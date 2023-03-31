Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Int'l rating chess to begin Monday

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

International Rating Chess Tournament will begin from Monday (April 3) at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room.

A total of 120 players will participate in this event, organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation, on a first come first entry basis.

Interested chess players have been asked to enroll their names at Bangladesh Chess Federation with the prescribed entry fee by Sunday (April 2).

The competition will be played in a 9-round Swiss-League format over nine days and the winners' will be awarded a total cash prize of Taka two lakh.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers upbeat to assure consecutive whitewash in T20i
Int'l rating chess to begin Monday
CM Ikramul finishes 54th in Delhi Int'l GM Open Chess
Germany fail first true post-World Cup test with Euro in sight
England's Bairstow hopes to return for Ireland Test
Ferguson, Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
Fury, sadness in Indonesia after FIFA pulls Under-20 World Cup


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft