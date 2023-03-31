Int'l rating chess to begin Monday

International Rating Chess Tournament will begin from Monday (April 3) at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room.





A total of 120 players will participate in this event, organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation, on a first come first entry basis.





Interested chess players have been asked to enroll their names at Bangladesh Chess Federation with the prescribed entry fee by Sunday (April 2).





The competition will be played in a 9-round Swiss-League format over nine days and the winners' will be awarded a total cash prize of Taka two lakh. �BSS