CM Ikramul finishes 54th in Delhi Int'l GM Open Chess

CM Ikramul Haq Siam finished 54th with 7.5 points from ten games in the 20th Delhi International Grand Masters Open Chess Tournament held in Delhi, India, siad a press release.





CM Saqlain Mostafa Sajid finished 110th with seven points and Aayan Rahman finished 280th with six points while Ashiya Sultana finished 846th with 3.5 points.





The tenth or final round matches were held today (Thursday) with CM Siam split point with India's Agnibo Chakraborty, CM Sajid lost to GM Mirzoeb Azer of Azerbaijan, Aiyan lost to Arshpreet Singh of India and Ashiya to Dhruv Sehgal of India.





A total of 1072 players including nineteen Grand Masters from seventeen countries and ten International Masters participated in this event.