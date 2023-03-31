Russian FM to chair UN Security Council meeting

MOSCOW, Mar 30: Moscow said its foreign minister will chair a UN Security Council meeting in April, when Russia will hold the rotating presidency of the international body.



Russia has repeatedly said it was confronted at the UN by the "collective West" that has ostracised Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive.



Ukraine has called for Russia to be removed from Security Council over the military operation launched in February last year.



Russia last chaired the council in February 2022.



"Another key event of the Russian presidency (of the Security Council) will be a high-level open debate on the 'effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the UN Charter'," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing. AFP



