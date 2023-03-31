Pakistan awaits China's decision on rollover of $2b loan

Mar 30: China is working on a request from cash-strapped Pakistan to roll over a $2-billion loan that matured last week, a top finance ministry official said, amid a stalemate in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Such a rollover is critical for Pakistan, where foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks' worth of imports, at a time when it is seeking an IMF bailout tranche of $1.1 billion.



"It is a work in progress," the official said in a text message on Wednesday, referring to the rollover of the Chinese loan, which matured on Mar 23. "Formal documentation is underway."



A formal announcement will be made, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, without giving further details. REUTERS



