Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Protests will not stop reforms: Macron

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

PARIS, Mar 30: Protests will not stop the pension reform or other policy changes, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday before unveiling a plan with 50 measures aimed at avoiding a water crisis this summer and in the coming years.

The plan touches on a wide range of measures including how to re-use water, share water, and avoid leaks.

With this plan, Macron and his government are looking to move to other topics than the pension bill, which has triggered fierce protests across the country over the two months.

But he was welcomed in Savines-le-Lac in the Alpes, where he was due to gave his speech, by groups of protesters angry with the pension bill. One placard read "Macron resign!" and another "Take your pension, not ours." Local media said two protesters were arrested. Water is also a contentious topic in France.

Two men are in a coma after violent clashes on Saturday between protesters and police during an unauthorised demonstration against the construction of a giant water reservoir for farm irrigation in western France.

France's worst drought on record last summer sharpened the debate over water resources in the European Union's biggest agricultural producer.

Farmers say they need large reservoirs to be able to water their crops this summer, while environmental groups say these waste water and are a way for farmers to confiscate a common good.

"Protests are normal," Macron told reporters, "but that does not mean we should stop."
"Nothing justifies violence in a democratic society," he said.     REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian FM to chair UN Security Council meeting
Pakistan awaits China's decision on rollover of $2b loan
After Gandhi's conviction, signs of India's opposition uniting against Modi
Barely begun, Republican primary boils down to Trump vs. DeSantis
Protests will not stop reforms: Macron
Philippine ferry fire kills 31
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince
Kremlin sees long ‘hybrid war’ with West


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft