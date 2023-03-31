UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince

DUBAI, Mar 30: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the Gulf state, and named his brothers to top roles, state media said on Wednesday.



Sheikh Mohammed, who became president and Abu Dhabi ruler last year after running the US-allied OPEC oil producer for years, named his brother Sheikh Mansour as UAE vice president, alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



This appeared to further centralise power in Abu Dhabi, which is the political capital by virtue of its immense oil wealth, of the UAE federation of seven emirates. Dubai is the Gulf's business and tourism hub.



Sheikh Mohammed appointed his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser who controls a sprawling business empire, and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi. REUTERS

