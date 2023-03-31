Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

High-speed Internet will be installed in 2,600 Union Parishads across the country. Besides, internet infrastructure maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing can also be done in these unions.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given approval in principle to the draft of two separate agreements in this regard.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement was held on Thursday presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

After the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahbub Khan briefed the  press.

He said three proposals have been approved in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Among them, two proposals of Bangladesh Computer Council and one from BAPEX under Energy and Mineral Resources Department have been approved.

Syed Mahbub Khan said under the 'National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Development (Info-Government 3rd Phase) (3rd Revised)' project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) 1,293 unions will be provided with high-speed internet connections.

Besides, approval has been given in principle for the draft PPP agreement with private investment firm 'Summit Communications Limited' for Internet infrastructure maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing.

Also, high speed internet connection will be established in 1,307 unions under the 'National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Development (Info-Government Phase 3) (3rd Revised)' project by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

In-principle approval has been given for the draft PPP agreement with the private investment company 'Fiber at Home Limited' for maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing of the Internet infrastructure related to this work.

The Additional Secretary also said gas produced by Sundarban Gas Company Limited (SGCL) of Bhola will be used locally by Bapex under the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources.

After permanent use, initially 5 MMcfd and later 20 MMcfd of gas compressed and transported in cylinders to supply industrial establishments in Dhaka, with the entrepreneurial organization 'Intraco Refueling Station Limited' has been approved for a period of 10 years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft