Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved

High-speed Internet will be installed in 2,600 Union Parishads across the country. Besides, internet infrastructure maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing can also be done in these unions.







The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given approval in principle to the draft of two separate agreements in this regard.





A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement was held on Thursday presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.







After the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahbub Khan briefed the press.







He said three proposals have been approved in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Among them, two proposals of Bangladesh Computer Council and one from BAPEX under Energy and Mineral Resources Department have been approved.





Syed Mahbub Khan said under the 'National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Development (Info-Government 3rd Phase) (3rd Revised)' project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) 1,293 unions will be provided with high-speed internet connections.





Besides, approval has been given in principle for the draft PPP agreement with private investment firm 'Summit Communications Limited' for Internet infrastructure maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing.





Also, high speed internet connection will be established in 1,307 unions under the 'National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Development (Info-Government Phase 3) (3rd Revised)' project by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the Department of Information and Communication Technology.







In-principle approval has been given for the draft PPP agreement with the private investment company 'Fiber at Home Limited' for maintenance, repair, up gradation, replacement, operation and revenue sharing of the Internet infrastructure related to this work.





The Additional Secretary also said gas produced by Sundarban Gas Company Limited (SGCL) of Bhola will be used locally by Bapex under the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources.







After permanent use, initially 5 MMcfd and later 20 MMcfd of gas compressed and transported in cylinders to supply industrial establishments in Dhaka, with the entrepreneurial organization 'Intraco Refueling Station Limited' has been approved for a period of 10 years.