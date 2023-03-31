ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to lend US$230 million for five projects related to railway-water drainage and road infrastructure reforms. It is equivalent to Tk 2,300 crore taking per dollar value at Tk 100.





Planning Minister MA Mannan said this after a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Edimon Ginting at Planning ministry in Sher-e-Bangla on Thursday.







The Minister said ADB wants to pay $230 million in five different projects. ADB is ready with the fund which will be released when we are ready. Floods have caused a lot of damage to roads, drinking water and railways in the country. ADB will help us in these works.





He also said ADB also provides budget support but it wants the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to be reformed. This is also our expectation, because if NBR is not reformed, how will our target to be met?





Ginting said, ADB is ready to help Bangladesh; it always stand by Bangladesh in the implementation of development projects. Floods have caused a lot of damage to the country. ADB will help in these infrastructure reforms. "We have asked the government to reform the NBR," he said.





Head of External Relations Department of ADB in Dhaka Office Gobind Bar was present during the meeting.