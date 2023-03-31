Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to lend US$230 million for five projects related   to railway-water drainage and road infrastructure reforms. It is equivalent to Tk 2,300 crore taking per dollar value at Tk 100.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said this after a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Edimon Ginting at Planning ministry in Sher-e-Bangla on Thursday.

The Minister said ADB wants to pay $230 million in five different projects. ADB is ready with the fund which will be released when we are ready. Floods have caused a lot of damage to roads, drinking water and railways in the country. ADB will help us in these works.

He also said ADB also provides budget support but it wants the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to be reformed. This is also our expectation, because if NBR is not reformed, how will our target to be met?

Ginting said, ADB is ready to help Bangladesh; it always stand by Bangladesh in the implementation of development projects. Floods have caused a lot of damage to the country. ADB will help in these infrastructure reforms. "We have asked the government to reform the NBR," he said.

Head of External Relations Department of ADB in Dhaka Office Gobind Bar was present during the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft