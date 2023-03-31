‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’ Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said diplomats and business leaders have the unique opportunity to build bridges between countries and promote mutual understanding and respect.





He was speaking at an iftar programme hosted by the FBCCI for ambassadors, diplomats, and dignitaries at a city hotel Wednesday.





Ministers, members of the parliament, ambassadors, editors of print and electronic media outlets, and businessmen attended the programme.





"The business community in Bangladesh is thriving, and we are seeing increasing opportunities for investment and trade. I am confident that by working together, we can continue to strengthen our economic ties and create a more prosperous future for our nations," Jashim said at the event.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, ambassadors of India, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, Norway, Kosovo, Thailand, Libya, Philippines, Brunei; former FBCCI president Abdul Awal Mintoo, Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu; vice-presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, and MA Razzak Khan Raj joined the event. �UNB