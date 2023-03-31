Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’

‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said diplomats and business leaders have the unique opportunity to build bridges between countries and promote mutual understanding and respect.

He was speaking at an iftar programme hosted by the FBCCI for ambassadors, diplomats, and dignitaries at a city hotel Wednesday.

Ministers, members of the parliament, ambassadors, editors of print and electronic media outlets, and businessmen attended the programme.

"The business community in Bangladesh is thriving, and we are seeing increasing opportunities for investment and trade. I am confident that by working together, we can continue to strengthen our economic ties and create a more prosperous future for our nations," Jashim said at the event.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, ambassadors of India, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, Norway, Kosovo, Thailand, Libya, Philippines, Brunei; former FBCCI president Abdul Awal Mintoo, Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu; vice-presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, and MA Razzak Khan Raj joined the event.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft