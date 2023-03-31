Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second running day on Thursday as the investors took fresh stakes mostly in insurance and IT sector.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 10.04 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 6,206 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 1.64 points or 0.12 per cent to 1,349. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 2.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,209.





The DSE turnover also rose to Tk 666 crore, from Wednesday's turnover of Tk 382 crore on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 79 advanced, 45 declined, and 195 did not see any price movement. CASPI, the overall index of the CSE increased by 10 points to 18,288 points.





Shares and units of 127 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 44, decreased for 23 and remained unchanged for 60.

At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 9.61 crore were traded in CSE.