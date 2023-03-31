Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second running day on Thursday as the investors took fresh stakes mostly in insurance and IT sector.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 10.04 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 6,206 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 1.64 points or 0.12 per cent to 1,349. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 2.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,209.

The DSE turnover also rose to Tk 666 crore, from Wednesday's turnover of Tk 382 crore on Wednesday.  Of the issues traded, 79 advanced, 45 declined, and 195 did not see any price movement. CASPI, the overall index of the CSE increased by 10 points to 18,288 points.

 Shares and units of 127 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 44, decreased for 23 and remained unchanged for 60.
At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 9.61 crore were traded in CSE.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft