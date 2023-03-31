Video
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved four separate procurement proposals in the road transport, shipping and housing and public works sectors.

The approvals were given from the 12th meeting of the CCGP in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's CCGP meeting approved two proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division and one each from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Shipping.

The meeting approved a proposal for awarding the contract for package number WP-01 to the National Development Engineers Ltd with Taka 290 crore under the project for upgrading the Aricha (Boroangail)-Gheor-Daulatpur-Nagarpur-Tangail regional highway to due standard and width.

The CCGP meeting gave nod to another proposal for awarding the contract of package number WP-01 to the Taher Brothers Ltd involving around Taka 136.83 crore under the project for upgrading the Gouripur-Anandaganj-Modhupur-Dewanganj Bazar-Hossainpur district highway to due standard and width.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that the meeting decided to award the "Remaining Works for Construction of RAB-3 Complex at Khilgaon, Dhaka" package to Mazid Sons Construction Ltd with around Taka 40.69 crore under the project for constructing five RAB Complexes and one RAB Forces Training School Complex.

Besides, the meeting approved a variation proposal of the capital and maintenance dredging of Payra Port Rabnabad Channel.    �BSS


