Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects

Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects

Japan will provide 165,319 million Japanese yen or approximately $1.27 billion for implementing three key projects in Bangladesh.

Out of the total amount, 105,362 million Japanese yen or $811 million will be provided for the 2nd tranche of the Matarbari Port Development Project, 55,729 million Japanese yen or $429 million for the 1st tranche of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project (I) and 4228 million Japanese yen or $32.56 million for the Project for Construction of dual gauge double line between Joydebpur-Ishwardi section.

In this regard, "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for the three projects were signed between Bangladesh and Japan at the NEC-2 conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Wednesday, said a press release.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan signed the "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for Bangladesh while Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori signed the "Exchange of Notes" while Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide signed the "Loan Agreements".

The rate of interest of this loan will be 1.20 percent for construction, 0.01 percent for consultancy service and Front End Fee (at a time) 0.2 percent. The repayment period will be 30 years which includes 10 years of grace period.

Since independence, the Japanese ODA commitments to Bangladesh have exceeded to $28.84 billion while the disbursement to $19.73 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
IGP asks police officers to be proactive during Eid to check crimes
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft