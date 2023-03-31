Video
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:37 AM
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak made a surprise visit to the head office of Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) on Wednesday and sought to know about its all current development activities.

BJRI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Awal received the minister with a bouquet of flowers. Later, BJRI scientists and other officials joined the minister welcoming him in the institute.

Scientists explained their activities and all ongoing programmes to the minister on this occasion.

The minister appreciated the current activities of BJRI and said scientists of BJRI are doing good work, have developed various varieties.

He further said, "Once jute was given much importance as a cash crop. The importance of jute has not diminished yet. Recently, private sector has been moving towards jute for promoting its multi-purpose use, thereby increasing its importance. The minister showed very much interest in jute sector."

"Our future challenge is to raise the standard of living of the people. People need many more versatile foods to increase their quality of life, to increase their intelligence, and to increase their creativity.

"The western world is still ahead in terms of discovery. Jute is a natural resource. Our climate conditions are so suitable for jute production, but we cannot use it. Textile division needs to be developed more. Results need to be enhanced," he said.

"If You (BJRI scientists) can't transform your research into technology, if you can't make it commercial then research will have no value. That is your challenge. The whole nation is looking forward to jute research scientists to bring back the golden heritage of jute," the minister said.

"Owners of various private jute mills are moving to different countries, increasing the multipurpose use of jute. If we can spread the interest of jute in outside world, the spread of jute will increase a lot," he said.


