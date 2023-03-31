Video
Friday, 31 March, 2023
FSIBL signs agreement with Addie Soft Ltd

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

FSIBL signs agreement with Addie Soft Ltd

FSIBL signs agreement with Addie Soft Ltd

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) signed an agreement with Addie Soft Ltd. to provide efficient payment solutions to more than 300 renowned educational institutions.

Students of the institutions will be able to pay their academic fees and others through using digital banking channel FSIBL "Cloud" and Mobile Financial Services "First Cash", says a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and Md Sakib Rabbani, Managing Director of Addie Soft Limited exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s), Mohammad Musudur Rahman, Head of Alternative Delivery Channel Division, Md. Faridur Rahman Jalal, Head of Marketing and Business Development Division, Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Head of ICT Division along with other officials were present in the occasion.  A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.


