ICMAB's KBC holds Fellowship Night Khulna Branch Council (KBC) of ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) organized the "Fellowship Night" at Hotel City Inn, Khulna recently.





KBC of ICMAB organizes such gatherings every year to enhance fellowship bondage outside the professional territory. It gives an opportunity to meet with the family members and enjoy together, says a press release.







ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA was present in the program as the Chief Guest. ICMAB Md. Kausar Alam FCMA, ICMAB Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, Principal of Khulna Azam Khan Govt. Commerce College Prof. Kartick Chandra Mondal and Professor of Khulna University S.M. Zahidur Rahman was also present in the program.







Ashok Kumar Debnath FCMA, Chairman of KBC presided over the program. At the beginning of the program, KBC Secretary Mr. Abdul Motaleb FCMA gave a welcome speech.





Khulna based members with their family members attended the program and enjoyed it with full joy and enthusiasm.