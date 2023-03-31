Samsung smartphone Galaxy M12 available at affordable price

Samsung Galaxy M12 with impressive features like a 90Hz refresh rate, quad-camera, a massive battery, and robust performance is available in markets in blue, black, and white colors.





Samsung Galaxy M12 is a classy device with a multitude of diagonal lines running across the back. The textures on the rear panel also provide an excellent grip. Although the device falls under the budget-friendly category, its appealing design creates a high-end vibe.







In addition, the classy phone comes with an array of outstanding features usually not found in budget-friendly devices, like the 90Hz refresh rate for the display.







The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600) display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The excellent refresh rates and Exynos 850 provide fluid scrolling and animations in all applications. Hence, it is a perfect device for people on the go, especially those who like to work on documents on their phones.







The fingerprint reader is placed on the right side of the device. Right-handed individuals can conveniently access the reader with their thumb, whereas left-handed people can do it with their index or middle finger. Software-based face recognition is also available for users.







Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad-camera - 48MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, and 2MP depth. The device can capture fantastic photos, especially with its 48MP primary lens. Even the nighttime pictures will be significant due to the high artificial lighting around them.







The cameras have been tuned to deliver slightly warmer tones, and you will not be disappointed with the photos it will capture, especially with the portrait shots. The bokeh shots are great too.







The front camera has a resolution of 8MP, allowing stunning photos. In addition, you can record videos at Full HD and 30fps with the primary camera, which is unusual for budget-friendly phones. Before recording, you can choose the wide-angle or the main lens according to your preference.







Galaxy M12 runs smoothly, and you can speedily navigate the interface or switch between applications. If you love playing games on phones, you can easily have a smooth experience in graphics-heavy titles like Call of Duty and Asphalt 9 in lower settings.







The system feels quite responsive due to the fantastic 90Hz display. The device also has an 8nm chipset, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be extended to 1TB through a microSD card slot. Galaxy M12 comes on Android 13 and One UI Core 5.0.





Combining a robust 6,000mAh battery, Exynos 850 chipset, Android 13, One UI Core 5.0, and HD+ screen ensures outstanding performances.





Moreover, the massive battery lets you use the device throughout the day without worrying about plugging it in, and the 15W charger will refill the battery in over 2.5 hours. Additionally, Dolby Atmos speakers will enhance your entertainment experience.