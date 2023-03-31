Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank shows Chironjib Mujib at head office

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Premier Bank shows Chironjib Mujib at head office

Premier Bank shows Chironjib Mujib at head office

Recently, Premier Bank has arranged a programme at The Learning and Talent Development Center in Head Office called Feature film 'Chironjib Mujib' based on "Ausamapta Atmajiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), an autobiography by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dedicated by Bangabandhu's daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, says a press release.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank attended the programme as Chief Guest along with  Syed Nowsher Ali, Additional Managing Director;  Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director; A. Y. M. Naimul Islam, SEVP and Head of CRM; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and Chief Credit Officer, Khondaker Rahimuzzaman, SEVP & Chief Risk Officer; Shamim Murshed - SEVP and Head of SME, Retail & Agriculture Banking Division;  Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Communications; Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division; Ms. Sadia Mobin Hannan, FVP and Head of Learning and Talent Development Center;  Liton Haidar, Producer of "Chironjib Mujib" along with other bank officers from across the board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
IGP asks police officers to be proactive during Eid to check crimes
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft