

Premier Bank shows Chironjib Mujib at head office Recently, Premier Bank has arranged a programme at The Learning and Talent Development Center in Head Office called Feature film 'Chironjib Mujib' based on "Ausamapta Atmajiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), an autobiography by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dedicated by Bangabandhu's daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, says a press release.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank attended the programme as Chief Guest along with Syed Nowsher Ali, Additional Managing Director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director; A. Y. M. Naimul Islam, SEVP and Head of CRM; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and Chief Credit Officer, Khondaker Rahimuzzaman, SEVP & Chief Risk Officer; Shamim Murshed - SEVP and Head of SME, Retail & Agriculture Banking Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Communications; Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division; Ms. Sadia Mobin Hannan, FVP and Head of Learning and Talent Development Center; Liton Haidar, Producer of "Chironjib Mujib" along with other bank officers from across the board.



