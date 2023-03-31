MoU signed to promote jute products in Canada

Video
Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

The Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) and the Canada-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CBCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extending cooperation to promote Bangladeshi jute products in the Canadian markets.

BJMA Chairman Md Abul Hossain and CBCCI Executive Vice President Areef Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at BJMA office in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Areef Rahman said the use of eco-friendly jute products will make important contributions to the national economy and it will help build a smart Bangladesh.

Over the last decade, he said, demand for jute products in the international market, including Canada, has risen owing to a change in the mindset of consumers who prefer eco-friendly products to synthetic counterparts.

With the availability of quality raw jute, Bangladesh is at an advantageous position to tap the growing market of jute products, he added.

He urged the government to promote the golden fiber by implementing supportive policies.

CBCCI Country Director for Bangladesh Farzana Ali, among others, was present on the occasion.    �BSS


