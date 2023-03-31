Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP introduces play packs for OTT streaming lovers

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

GP introduces play packs for OTT streaming lovers

GP introduces play packs for OTT streaming lovers

Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has recently brought in dedicated internet packs known as 'Play Packs' for its customers to offer unlimited entertainment on streaming platforms for those who want more for less.
  
With the advent of digitalization, people are adopting a digital lifestyle and binging on more and more online video content.

Entertainment lovers have to go through a cumbersome experience while viewing video content online, from subscribing to different OTT platforms to multiple transactions and complicated formalities and calculations.

To make the customer journey convenient and provide a one-stop solution, GP has launched a dedicated internet portfolio for the first time, consisting of 3 value for money packs, utilizing which the customers can enjoy unlimited content on the three most popular OTT platforms - Chorki, Hoichoi, and Bioscope Prime with the effortless opt-in process, making customers digital journey more exciting, says a press release.

The packs come in 3 packages - Chorki, Hoichoi and Bioscope subscription with 12GB (6GB Entertainment Internet + 6GB Internet) at 158TK for 7 days, subscription with 1.5GB (512MB Entertainment Internet + 1GB Internet) at 46TK for 3 days and subscription with 12GB (4GB Entertainment Internet + 8GB Internet) at 358TK for 30 days.

Users can enjoy data for regular purposes along with entertainment data. Kicked off on 13 March, this campaign will run till further notification, and the customers can avail of this offer as many times as they wish during the campaign.

GP CDO Solaiman Alam said: "At Grameenphone, customers are at the core of everything we do. We integrate innovative solutions to understand better our customer's needs and offer them a superior experience.

With our customers' evolving digital lifestyle, they are increasingly interested in entertainment content available on different OTT platforms.

To meet their growing entertainment needs and deliver on our promise of connecting our customers to what matters most to them, Grameenphone has introduced dedicated internet packs that are easy to subscribe to and easy on the pocket."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
IGP asks police officers to be proactive during Eid to check crimes
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft