GP introduces play packs for OTT streaming lovers Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has recently brought in dedicated internet packs known as 'Play Packs' for its customers to offer unlimited entertainment on streaming platforms for those who want more for less.





With the advent of digitalization, people are adopting a digital lifestyle and binging on more and more online video content.







Entertainment lovers have to go through a cumbersome experience while viewing video content online, from subscribing to different OTT platforms to multiple transactions and complicated formalities and calculations.





To make the customer journey convenient and provide a one-stop solution, GP has launched a dedicated internet portfolio for the first time, consisting of 3 value for money packs, utilizing which the customers can enjoy unlimited content on the three most popular OTT platforms - Chorki, Hoichoi, and Bioscope Prime with the effortless opt-in process, making customers digital journey more exciting, says a press release.





The packs come in 3 packages - Chorki, Hoichoi and Bioscope subscription with 12GB (6GB Entertainment Internet + 6GB Internet) at 158TK for 7 days, subscription with 1.5GB (512MB Entertainment Internet + 1GB Internet) at 46TK for 3 days and subscription with 12GB (4GB Entertainment Internet + 8GB Internet) at 358TK for 30 days.







Users can enjoy data for regular purposes along with entertainment data. Kicked off on 13 March, this campaign will run till further notification, and the customers can avail of this offer as many times as they wish during the campaign.







GP CDO Solaiman Alam said: "At Grameenphone, customers are at the core of everything we do. We integrate innovative solutions to understand better our customer's needs and offer them a superior experience.







With our customers' evolving digital lifestyle, they are increasingly interested in entertainment content available on different OTT platforms.







To meet their growing entertainment needs and deliver on our promise of connecting our customers to what matters most to them, Grameenphone has introduced dedicated internet packs that are easy to subscribe to and easy on the pocket."