Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Musk and experts call for halt in giant AI experiments

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

PARIS, March 30: Billionaire mogul Elon Musk and a range of experts called on Wednesday for a pause in the development of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems to allow time to make sure they are safe.

An open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people so far including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by the release of GPT-4 from San Francisco firm OpenAI.

The company says its latest model is much more powerful than the previous version, which was used to power ChatGPT, a bot capable of generating tracts of text from the briefest of prompts.

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity," said the open letter titled "Pause Giant AI Experiments".

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," it said.

Musk was an initial investor in OpenAI, spent years on its board, and his car firm Tesla develops AI systems to help power its self-driving technology, among other applications.

The letter, hosted by the Musk-funded Future of Life Institute, was signed by prominent critics as well as competitors of OpenAI like Stability AI chief Emad Mostaque.

The letter quoted from a blog written by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who suggested that "at some point, it may be important to get independent review before starting to train future systems".

"We agree. That point is now," the authors of the open letter wrote.

"Therefore, we call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

They called for governments to step in and impose a moratorium if companies failed to agree.

The six months should be used to develop safety protocols, AI governance systems, and refocus research on ensuring AI systems are more accurate, safe, "trustworthy and loyal".

The letter did not detail the dangers revealed by GPT-4.

But researchers including Gary Marcus of New York University, who signed the letter, have long argued that chatbots are great liars and have the potential to be superspreaders of disinformation.

However, author Cory Doctorow has compared the AI industry to a "pump and dump" scheme, arguing that both the potential and the threat of AI systems have been massively overhyped.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
IGP asks police officers to be proactive during Eid to check crimes
Two killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft