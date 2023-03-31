SCB holds Board meeting

Video
Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

9th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022 and 2023 was held at SCB conference room, at Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Thursday.

Presided over by SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim, the meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement.

The meeting decided to organise Iftar and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of the Holy Ramadan and approved its budget.

Apart from this, a decision was taken regarding the distribution of Iftar Items and Clothes and Food Items on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr among the poor and distressed people of different areas of the country.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar;  Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.


