IBBL inaugurates Iftar distribution programme Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has inaugurated Iftar distribution programme during the month of Holy Ramadan in front of its Head Office at Dilkusha, Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the programme as chief guest.





Muhammad Qaisar Ali and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors, Mizanur Rahman and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President along with Executives of the Head office of the bank were present on the occasion.





Under this program, the Bank will distribute Iftar items among more than one lac pedestrian fasting Muslims at 12 traffic points in Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna City during the month of holy Ramadan.