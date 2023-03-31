NCC Bank distributes agricultural inputs to farmers NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials to the marginal farmers of Jhenaidah and Jessore as part of its social responsibility as well as to increase agricultural production, says a press release.





Chief Executive of Jhenaidah Zilla Parishad Salim Reza and Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar distributed various types of vegetables & jute seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among 300 marginal farmers of Jhenaidah at Johan Park on recently.





Besides, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the ceremony while Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah Rathindranath Roy, Mayor of Jhenaidah Municipal Md. Qayum Shahriar Zahedi Hizal, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Md. Abdur Rashid, Chairman of Harinakunda Upazila Parishad Md. Jahangir Hossain, Executive Director of Socio Economic Health Education Organization (SHEEO) Md. Shamsul Alam grace the occasion as special guest.







Besides, SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam and Head of Security and Logistics Md. Ghalib Asadullah along with Manager & Officers of Kushtia Branch of NCC Bank were also present on the ceremony.







Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Jessore Md. Tamizul Islam Khan distributed agricultural materials to 300 marginal farmers at Jashore as chief guest. Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony while Chairman of Jashore Upazila Parishad Mostafa Farid Ahmed Chowdhury.





Executive Director of Rural Reconstruction Foundation (RRF) Philip Biswas, Chairman of Ramnagar Union Parishad Mahmud Hasan Life and Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan also graced the occasion as special guest.







Besides, SEVP & CFO Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, EVP & Head of Marketing & Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, Head of HR Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of CMSME Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji along with Mangers' & Officers' of Jashore & Faridpur Branch of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.





Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar said NCC Bank is not just doing business for profit but also working for the social responsibility.







In this context, NCC Bank has been distributed various types of vegetables & jute seeds, fertilizer & pesticides at free of cost among 600 marginal farmers of Jhenaidah & Jashore under special CSR program to increase agricultural production of the country which will be continued in future also.





He hoped that, in this continuation NCC Bank is supporting to the marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility which will play significant role in the economic development of the country.