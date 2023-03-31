Video
CAB threatens nationwide protest if broiler syndicate goes unpunished

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Leaders of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) have demanded strict punishment to dishonest businessmen who grabbed at least Tk 1000 crore from buyers creating syndicate in broiler chicken market recently.

CAB threatened to hold human chain and protest meetings across the country if the demand is not meet forthwith.

CAB leaders made this demand to the government in a human chain demanding punishment of those responsible for manipulation of market and everyday product including broiler chicken held in front of the National Press Club.

Vice-president of the organization SM Nazer Hossain, General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, General Secretary of Communist Party Of Bangladesh (CPB) Ruhin Hossain Prince, Convener of Bangladesh General Citizen Society Mohiuddin Ahmed spoke at the human chain.

CAB vice-president SM Nazer Hossain said, "By creating syndicates in broiler market, dishonest traders have cut the pockets of consumers and grabbed thousands of rupees. Legal action should be taken against these dishonest traders.

I have heard "the Competition Commission has filed a case against corporate companies who had formed syndicates. But we are skeptical about the move. I want the Competition Commission to clarify this."

He also said, "Names of those who operated the broiler syndicate have reached the government. Now the government should take proper action against them. Our only demand is that strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for manipulation of daily commodity market including broiler chicken. They must be punished. Symbolic cases will not do," he said.

He said, if the government does not take action after this human chain, CAB will hold protest rally and human chain across the country.

Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, said by increasing the price of product, those who have looted the hard-earned money of consumers should be identified and brought under punishment.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, said, "Broiler has exposed the face of many people in the market. The National Consumer Protection Authority has showed how much it costs to produce a broiler and how much it sells in the market. It showed how much money was looted in this one incident,"

He said, "Sugar syndicate hid behind broiler. Many of them are talking about broiler today, but not about their loot. I want to say - don't hurt people in the month of Ramadan. Take measures to keep prices at affordable level."


