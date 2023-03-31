Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEZA, BCCCI sign MoU to boost Chinese investment

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) in order to attract Chinese investment at the economic zones in Bangladesh.

Under the MoU, both the entities would work to boost bilateral trade between Bangladesh and China and also to attract Chinese investment to Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed at the BEZA office in the capital's Agargaon area. General manager (investment development) of BEZA Md. Moniruzzaman and BCCCI general secretary Al Mamun Mridha signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

BEZA executive chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and BCCCI senior-vice President Md. Sultan Uddin Iqbal were present at the signing ceremony.

Congratulating the BCCCI for signing the MoU, Harun said that they are working relentlessly to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh side by side unveiled new door of possibilities for the investors in Bangladesh.

He said that land is being provided at the economic zones at competitive prices to ensure planned industrialisation.

"BEZA has been working to keep strong the supply structure, meeting the domestic demand and keeping intact the export growth trend through attracting both local and foreign investment," he added.

The BEZA executive chairman said that Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone is being set up in Bangladesh on G to G basis while the Chinese investors are making significant investments in the public and private economic zones under BEZA.

He also urged the Chinese investors to invest in the country's tourism parks set up by BEZA. BCCCI general secretary Al Mamun Mridha said that this MoU would help facilitate attracting more Chinese investment to Bangladesh.

He also called upon BEZA to simplify further its various services alongside delivering those in a speedy manner. Mamun said that a total of 450 Chinese investors are now currently at the BCCCI.

Under the MoU, both the organisations would hold policy dialogue to boost bilateral trade relations between the two countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposal to install high speed internet infrastructure in 2600 UPs approved
ADB ready to lend US$ 230m for funding five projects
BD has no plan to extract coal right now: Tawfiq-E-Elahi
‘Diplomats, business leaders can build bridges between countries’
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
Govt approves 4 procurement proposals
Japan to provide $1.27b for 3 BD key projects
Importance of jute has not decreased: Minister


Latest News
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters
IGP asks police officers to be proactive during Eid to check crimes
Two killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft