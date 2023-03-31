BATB approves 200pc dividend for 2022

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited (BATB) approved 200 per cent cash dividend (including 100% as an Interim Dividend) per share for the year 2022.





The approval came at the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held through a digital platform on Wednesday, according to a press release.





The AGM also approved the financial statement of 2022, the election of the Board of Directors, the appointment of statutory auditors, and appointment of corporate governance auditors.





BATB Chairman Golam Mainuddin presided over the meeting where a significant number of shareholders of the Company from different areas of the country and even from abroad participated through a virtual platform.





In 2022 BAT Bangladesh has contributed BDT 29,530 crore as Value Added Tax (VAT), Supplementary Duty (SD) and other taxes to the national exchequer, making BAT Bangladesh the highest taxpayer in the country.





Aftab Ul Islam FCA, Independent Director, Shirajun Noor Chowdhury, Non-Executive Director, Ms. Zakia Sultana, Non-Executive Director, K. H. Masud Siddiqui, Independent Director, Stuart Kidd, Non-Executive Director, Abul Hossain, Non-Executive Director, Shehzad Munim, Managing Director, Ms. Amun Mustafiz, Finance Director, and. Md. Azizur Rahman FCS, Company Secretary were present in this AGM.