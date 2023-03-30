Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC declares power of CEO vested on UNO unconstitutional

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday declared Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act that allowed Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to perform duties as Chief Executive Officer of the upazila unconstitutional.

Following the HC verdict, the UNO cannot exercise absolute powers in running the administration of the upazila.

After final hearing on a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel delivered the verdict.

On January 4 in 2021, Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association represented by its President Harunur Rashid and Secretary Saiful Islam Khan and others challenged the legality of some sections including Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act.

In response to the petition, the then HC bench comprising Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin had on January 6 in 2021 wanted to know how the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) became presidents in different committees at the upazila level instead of the upazila chairman.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government as to why the UNO's position over the upazila Chairman should not be declared illegal.

After final hearing on the rule, the HC bench on Wednesday declared illegal and unconstitutional Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act.

Barristers Ajmalul Hossain QC, Barrister Hasan MS Azim and Nihaduzzaman Liton appeared on behalf of writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state during the hearing on the petition.

After the HC order, Barrister Hasan MS Azim told reporters that despite having an elected representative in the Upazila Parishad, an executive officer has been given more power. It is against the spirit of constitution. Hence, the High Court declared Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act illegal.

He also said that in the Upazila Parishad Act, UNO has been given sole authority with the secretarial duties. The Chief Executive Officer and the financial department are empowered to oversee and implement decisions. All provisions of Section 33 are void. The UNO will now carry out its duties in accordance with a circular issued by the government on June 17 in 2010.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, the UNOs will provide assistance and necessary advice to respective Upazila Parishad chairpersons in exercising their executive powers.

The UNOs will place all proposals of Parishad's expenditures and administrative decisions before the chairpersons and if the UNO is empowered by the Upazila Parishad, he or she (UNO) will exercise executive powers, according to the 2010 circular.

The circular also said that UNOs will provide secretarial assistance to Upazila Parishad and will attend the meetings of the Parishads and of their standing committees' meetings if it feels necessary to participate discussions as official responsibilities, but they (UNOs) cannot exercise any voting rights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC declares power of CEO vested on UNO unconstitutional
Tigers clinch T20i title winning match of records
Bloomberg lauds PM for reforms
Family expenditure up by 13.1pc in last 6 months: Survey
Death toll of Bangladesh nationals rises to 18
Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away
No talks with EC sans neutral govt provision, says Fakhrul
EC Alamgir expects BNP to join polls


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft