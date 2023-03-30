Tigers clinch T20i title winning match of records

Bangladesh clinched the title of three-match T20i series against Ireland with one match to go beating the guests by 77 runs in the 2nd match of the series on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Visitors won the toss and once again opted to bowl first in a batting friendly flat wicket keeping the rainy weather in mind. Irish stand-in skipper Paul Stirling was right after all as heavy shower washed away about half an hour before delivering the first ball. The fate of the match therefore, revised as a 17-over a side affair.







Like the earlier match, Bangladesh openers welcomed the Irish bowlers even furiously. Liton Das and Rony Talukdar butchered visiting bowlers to pile-up 124 runs together, which is the highest T20i opening partnership for Bangladesh. They picked up the team fifty from 3.3 overs and 100 from 7.1 overs.







Mohammad Ashraful's 20-ball fifty against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2007 was the previous fastest fifty for Bangladesh in the format.







Shakib promoted him in the batting order and came at three after a long time. One of the best all-rounder of the game ever born remained unbeaten on 38 off 24 with three boundaries and couple of over boundaries.





Towhid Hridoy was also on fire to stockpile quick 24 off 13 with three fours and a six while Najmul Hossain Shanto came in the middle to face the last ball of the innings and was not out on two as Bangladesh build 202-run skyscraper for three wickets from stipulated 17 overs.





Ben White took two wickets for 28 runs and Mark Adair got the rest conceding 52 runs.





Chasing mammoth 203-run target, Ireland lost their skipper Paul Stirling in the very first ball of the innings. Liton caught Stirling behind the wickets in an express delivery of Taskin Ahmed. Shakib came with the ball in the 2nd over and stroke in his first ball to claim the wicket of Ross Adair (6).





Shakib took devastating form in his 2nd over to take couple of wickets, who notched two more in his 3rd over as Irish had been in serious trouble losing six wickets within 43 runs.







Later on, three defiance from Curtis Campher (50 off 30), Harry Tector's (22 off 16) and Graham Hume (20 off 17) helped the guests to reach over 100-run total as they were able to manage 125 for nine to concede 77-run defeat. It was the 2nd largest T20i victory for the Tigers. 84-run triumph over Papua New Guinea in 2021 is their biggest victory in the format by runs.





Shakib hauled five wickets for 22 runs while Taskin Ahmed took three for 27 and Hasan Mahmud picked the rest for six runs.





It is the 2nd fifer for Shakib in the format and after this achievement Shakib became the World's leading wicket taker of the format lagging behind Kiwi speedster Tim Southee. Shakib has now 136 T20i wickets next to his names while Southee scalped 134 wickets so far.





However, Rony got out on 44 off 23 with three boundaries and couple of over boundaries while Liton was dismissed on stormy 83 off 41. The stalwart hit 10 rope-kissing shots and sent the ball to the crowd thrice. Liton's half-century came in 18 balls, which is the fastest T20i fifty for Bangladesh.The two sides nonetheless, will engage in last match of the series, also a dead rubber, on March 31 at the same venue.