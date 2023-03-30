Family expenditure up by 13.1pc in last 6 months: Survey

According to a survey by the private research institute South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM), the expenditure of a family has increased by 13.1 per cent in the last six months. It is 12.4 per cent in rural areas and 13.9 per cent in urban areas.





On Wednesday held at the BRAC Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka, under the title 'How are the low-income people?', Professor of Economics Department of Dhaka University and Executive Director of SANEM Dr Selim Raihan presented and analysed various data of the SANEM survey.





He said, low-income people have to adjust in different ways due to the impact of rising costs. During this period, the national consumption of food increased by 17.2 per cent. Besides, the cost has increased by 19 per cent in urban areas and by 15.5 per cent in rural areas.





On behalf of SANEM, the organizers said that the common people of Bangladesh have been facing various challenges to live and earn a living for the past few years due to various global and national issues. The challenge is even greater for low-income people.







Rising commodity prices, increased expenditure on education and health, increased cost of transportation etc. have increased the plight of the low-income people. Low income families are adopting different ways to cope with such situation.





In this survey conducted from March 9 to 18, 2023, information has been collected from 1,600 police stations. The survey was conducted in eight divisional districts of Bangladesh - Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram.





The executive director of Sanem presented the results of the survey. Salim Raihan said, how are you dealing with the increase in expenses - such questions are put to the common people.





In response, 90.2 per cent said they had changed their eating habits. 73.8 per cent are borrowing and 55.9 per cent said they have cut down on non-food items. 55.5 per cent have reduced opportunities to save, 39.3 per cent are working overtime, and 35.3 per cent are spending more than what they have saved.





He also said that the savings opportunities of low-income people are already less. They have to spend this money on it in the current situation. On the other hand, 94.4 per cent of people have changed their diet to cope with the current situation in urban and rural areas. In villages it is 86 percent.





They said that in order to understand in detail how the low-income people of Bangladesh are dealing with this situation and what are their thoughts about the days ahead, SANEM has conducted a survey on low-income police stations.Research Director of SANEM and Prof Saima Haque Bidisha, a teacher of Dhaka University's Department of Economics, and other researchers were present at the event.