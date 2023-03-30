Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) former president and one of the organizers of the Liberation War Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday.





Nur-e-Alam Siddique, also a former Member of Parliament from Jhenaidah-2 constituency and founder of Ex-BCL Foundation, breathed his last at around 4:37am on Wednesday day at the age of 82 while undergoing treatment at the hospital, his press secretary poet Aniket Rajesh told media.





The body of veteran politician was taken to his village home Jhenidah by helicopter this morning where his first namaz-e-janaza was held.





After that, his body was taken back to Dhaka's Gulshan Azad mosque where his second janaza was held. Later, he was given guard of hounour at the Azad Mosque ground.





President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and members of the Cabinet of the government expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Nur-e-Alam Siddique.





In a condolence message, President Md Abdul Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





In the condolence message, the Prime Minister reminiscing on the works of Nur-e-Alam Siddique, said that he played an important role in the anti-Ayub movement, the six-point movement and the 1970 elections, remaining steadfast to the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





She said that Nur-e-Alam Siddique, former Member of Parliament from Jhenidah-2 constituency, had served as one of the organisers of the War of Liberation.





Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





He was elected MP from Jashore-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the first parliamentary election of 1973.





He contested from Jhenidah-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the 7th and 8th parliamentary elections of 1996 and 2001.





Nur-e- Alam Siddique was born on 26 May, 1940, in Jhenidah district.





Later, Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, one of the key organisers of the Liberation War in 1971, was taken to his own mosque in Savar and buried in front of the mosque.Dhaka-based Jhenidah Journalist Forum has expressed deep shock and condolence over the death of Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui. The forum's president senior journalist Quazi Abdul Hannan and general secretary Mehedi Hasan Polash prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved members of his family.