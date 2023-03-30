Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away

Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away

Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) former president and one of the organizers of the Liberation War Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday.

Nur-e-Alam Siddique, also a former Member of Parliament from Jhenaidah-2 constituency and founder of Ex-BCL Foundation, breathed his last at around 4:37am on Wednesday day at the age of 82 while undergoing treatment at the hospital, his press secretary poet Aniket Rajesh told media.

The body of veteran politician was taken to his village home Jhenidah by helicopter this morning where his first namaz-e-janaza was held.

After that, his body was taken back to Dhaka's Gulshan Azad mosque where his second janaza was held. Later, he was given guard of hounour at the Azad Mosque ground.

Later, Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, one of the key organisers of the Liberation War in 1971, was taken to his own mosque in Savar and buried in front of the mosque.

President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and members of the Cabinet of the government expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Nur-e-Alam Siddique.

In a condolence message, President Md Abdul Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In the condolence message, the Prime Minister reminiscing on the works of Nur-e-Alam Siddique, said that he played an important role in the anti-Ayub movement, the six-point movement and the 1970 elections, remaining steadfast to the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said that Nur-e-Alam Siddique, former Member of Parliament from Jhenidah-2 constituency, had served as one of the organisers of the War of Liberation.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

He was elected MP from Jashore-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the first parliamentary election of 1973.

He contested from Jhenidah-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the 7th and 8th parliamentary elections of 1996 and 2001.

Nur-e- Alam Siddique was born on 26 May, 1940, in Jhenidah district.

Dhaka-based Jhenidah Journalist Forum has expressed deep shock and condolence over the death of Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui. The forum's president senior journalist Quazi Abdul Hannan and general secretary Mehedi Hasan Polash prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved members of his family.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC declares power of CEO vested on UNO unconstitutional
Tigers clinch T20i title winning match of records
Bloomberg lauds PM for reforms
Family expenditure up by 13.1pc in last 6 months: Survey
Death toll of Bangladesh nationals rises to 18
Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui passes away
No talks with EC sans neutral govt provision, says Fakhrul
EC Alamgir expects BNP to join polls


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft